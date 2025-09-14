Newly released footage shows Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson patrolling a residential street near Utah Valley university, hours before the shooting.

Home security video shows Robinson driving down the street in the same Dodge Challenger police say he drove to the university campus, at 8:23 am. Over 90 minutes later, at 9:57am, Robinson is seen walking past the same camera in a red t-shirt and grey shorts.

Jessa Packard, whose camera captured the moment, told AP law enforcement officials descended on the neighbourhood soon after the shooting, searching homes and retrieving security footage.