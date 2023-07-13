Independent TV
Warning sirens sound as multiple tornadoes touch down near Chicago
Warning sirens could be heard ringing out in downtown Chicago as multiple tornadoes touched down close to the city on Wednesday 12 July.
The eerie sound could be heard in footage posted by Twitter user @hey_ceeree, who captioned their post: “Tornado sirens in downtown Chicago. (And yes, I am in a safe place now)”.
One twister caused chaos near Chicago O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was on the ground around 7pm local time on Wednesday.
As many as eight may have touched down in the area, according to local reports.
