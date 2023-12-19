Houses collapse after 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits China

Houses were devastated in China after an earthquake in Jishishan county in the northwestern province of Gansu on Monday night (18 December), killing at least 100 people and injuring hundreds more according to Chinese state media.

The quake struck at 11:59pm local time (15:59pm GMT) at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

It was not clear how many people were missing.

Some water, electricity, transportation, communications and other infrastructure have been damaged in the impacted area, which is in a high-altitude region where the weather is cold.