James Cleverly warns Christmas shoppers to remain vigilant against terror threat

Christmas shoppers have been warned by James Cleverly to remain watchful against the threat of terrorism and go with their “instincts” if they spot suspicious behaviour during the festive season.

The home secretary’s comments came on Tuesday evening (19 December) as he visited the Christmas market in London’s Trafalgar Square to see Counter Terrorism Policing’s “winter vigilance” campaign in action.

According to police figures, the anti-terror hotline received around 1,350 reports between October 7 and 25, following the Hamas attack on Israel - more than twice made in the same period last year.

“If something doesn’t look right, go with your instincts,” Mr Cleverly said.