Police give update on injuries of Clapham Chemical attack victims

The Police gave an update on the injuries of the victims of the Clapham chemical attack.

A 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged three and eight, were injured in an attack in Clapham on Wednesday (1 February).

“The mother remains very poorly in hospital and she’s sedated at the moment. We expect that those injuries will be life-changing,” said Met Police Commander John Saville.

“The two young children that were with her, their injuries aren’t as serious as first thought, and they are not likely to be life-changing. They remain with mum in the care of the NHS, and we of course wish them the very best recovery that we can.”

The suspect, Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, was last seen at King’s Cross Underground Station at 9pm on Wednesday, with what appears to be significant injuries to the right side of his face.

The manhunt to find Ezedi continues.