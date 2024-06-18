Independent TV
Watch: Jonathan Ashworth shreds Conservative manifesto as he responds to tax cut claims
A Labour MP shredded the Conservative Party manifesto after claiming it was already in “tatters”.
Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, suggested “the money is simply not there to fund any new tax cut proposed in Tory plans” as he spoke at a press conference on Monday 17 June.
After pulling apart a newsletter Jeremy Hunt sent to his constituents, Mr Ashworth said the document “totally shreds the Tory manifesto and totally shreds any remaining credibility on tax and spend the Tories once had”.
“To bring that point to you, I am going to shred the Tory manifesto, just as Mr Hunt has shredded all of the commitments,” he added.
