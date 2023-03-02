A former health minister has revealed that the government considered calling for Britons to kill their pets during the pandemic.

Lord Bethell made the revelation during an interview with Channel 4 news, where he said they were “very unclear” about whether pets transmitted Covid-19.

“In fact,” he said, “there was an idea at one moment that we may have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain.”

After sharing the shocking insight into how lockdown could have been far, far worse, he added: "Could you imagine."