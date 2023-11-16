David Cameron and George Osborne appeared to mock Ed Balls after he stammered during a speech in the House of Commons in 2012, resurfaced footage shows.

The former shadow chancellor was replying to the autumn statement when he appeared to have a hesitant start to his speech.

At the time, Downing Street denied that Lord Cameron and Mr Osborne were laughing at Mr Balls because he was struggling with his speech problem.

The clip has resurfaced after Mr Balls shared a tearful moment with Gareth Gates on Wednesday as they opened up about their stammers.