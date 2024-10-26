Trump says he is going to win election - if people in Michigan vote for him

Donald Trump boldly claimed he will win the 2024 presidential election - if people in Michigan vote for him.

The Republican presidential candidate appeared at a rally there on Saturday (26 October), a day after Kamala Harris was joined at a rally in Texas by superstar Beyonce.

Trump told the rally: “With your help 10 days from now, we are going to win Michigan we are going to defeat Kamala Harris and we are going to make America great again and we are going to make Detroit great again, finally after 45 years.”