Watch the moment a “drunk” man drives a stolen golf cart along the moving walkways at Buffalo International Airport.

Video footage taken by eyewitnesses on Monday (28 July) shows a man, which police claim is Kevin Sinning, 29, driving the hijacked vehicle around the terminal.

The recording appears to show Sinning sitting behind the wheel of the white buggy as he drove up and down moving walkways, smashing some of the glass panelling as airport workers can be heard shouting at him to stop.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officials said Sinning was “visibly intoxicated”.

Sinning was eventually arrested and has been charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal nuisance and grand larceny.