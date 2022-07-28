Lorry driver who killed three people while using phone recalls ‘disturbing’ collision

A lorry driver who caused a collision that killed three people has recounted the “horrible” incident from prison.

Ion Onut, 42, was browsing adult dating sites on his phone when he crashed his truck into slow-moving traffic on the A1 in July 2021.

He has since tearfully told of how he will regret what he did for the rest of his life, warning of how using mobiles while driving can ruin lives.

“I just can’t explain it, it’s so disturbing knowing that was me ploughing through the cars,” Onut said.

