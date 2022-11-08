Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:30
Which states have cannabis on the ballot this election day?
Americans in five states will be heading to the polling stations to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana.
Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota will have the question put to them as they cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms.
If the legislation is passed, they will join the 19 states and the District of Columbia where it has been legalized.
This video explains what exactly is being asked of the public in each state regarding the potential change in the laws around cannabis.
