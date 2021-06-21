Footage shows the moment a hungry elephant is scrounging for salty snacks in a kitchen in Thailand after smashing through the wall. The animal’s head can be seen poking through the hole as it uses its trunk to rummage through shelves. It then shoves a plastic bag containing food into its mouth.

The couple who live there discovered the intruder at night.

The wild male elephant, Boonmee, is known among residents of Hua Hin as a frequent visitor to the village.

Wildlife experts say elephants are on the hunt for salty foods when there aren’t enough in the wild during the rainy season.