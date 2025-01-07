Elon Musk’s father believes ‘good chance’ Tommy Robinson will become prime minister

Elon Musk’s father believes there is a “good chance” Tommy Robinson will become prime minister.

Errol Musk, father of the Tesla tycoon, said “history” is on the side of the jailed far-right political activist becoming the prime minister “one day”.

Speaking to Times Radio on Monday (6 January), Mr Musk said: “If you are a student of history, like I am, they will tell you there’s a good chance Tommy Robinson will become the prime minister one day.”

Mr Musk then referenced former world leaders who had initially been imprisoned before their rule, including former South African president Nelson Mandela.