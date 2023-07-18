Eurostar passengers departing from London can avoid manual checks of tickets and passports by UK officials through a facial recognition system.

The launch of the technology at St Pancras is aimed at easing congestion.

To participate, passengers must use an app before travel to scan their identity document and verify their face and ticket.

At the station they walk in front of a screen and have their face detected.

If they are approved they can proceed through doors which open automatically.

The SmartCheck system, developed by iProov, is available to Business Premier and Carte Blanche passengers.