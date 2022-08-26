Independent TV
Macron responds to Truss comment that the ‘jury is out’ on whether he’s ‘friend or foe’
Emmanuel Macron has responded to Liz Truss’ comment that the “jury is out” on whether he is “friend or foe.”
“We have more and more authoritative democracies, destabilising powers ... if we can’t, between French and Britons to say whether we are friends or foes ... then we are heading towards serious problems,” the French president said.
The foreign secretary was asked the question during the latest Tory party leadership hustings event in Norwich on Thursday, 25 August.
Boris Johnson said Macron is a “tres bon buddy” of the UK.
