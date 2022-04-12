Independent TV
Watch live as Macron meets care workers as election run-off campaign begins
Emmanuel Macron is visiting eastern France to meet care workers in the city of Mulhouse, as he continues his campaigning ahead of a run-off against Marine Le Pen.
The incumbent president now directly faces off with his far-right rival after winning the first round of the election over the weekend.
“Make no mistake: nothing is decided,” Mr Macron told supporters after the vote.
Stepping up his campaign, the president has already made a trip to one of Le Pen’s strongholds, Denain, which is one of France’s poorest towns in the industrial north.
01:21