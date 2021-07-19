Anti-lockdown protestors gathered in Westminster on Monday, blocking a road and forcing traffic to a standstill on “freedom day”.

Despite the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, footage shows the angry crowd clashing with police, as a bottle is thrown at one officer before demonstrators rush towards him.

The protesters moved from Parliament Square to the gates of the Palace of Westminster, chanting “freedom” while some held anti-vaccination and anti-police signs.

Demonstrations came on the same day that rules around social distancing and wearing face masks were dropped in England.