A British doctor who has worked in Gaza has said that his colleagues have been prevented from taking baby formula into hospital.

Professor Nick Maynard, a volunteer surgeon at Nasser hospital, told Good Morning Britain on Friday (25) that he has seen "appalling malnutrition.”

"If you go through a checkpoint, you get searched as a doctor and if you've got any baby formula in your pockets or in your bag, [Israeli officials] will confiscate it from you," he said.

It comes as the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) said one in five children in Gaza is malnourished and cases are increasing.

Israel, which controls the entry and exit of all supplies into Gaza, has denied besieging the territory and blames Hamas for starvation in the enclave.