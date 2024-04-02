Greenpeace deliver ‘world’s tiniest violin’ to Shell CEO in response to lawsuit

Greenpeace attempted to deliver the “world’s tiniest violin” to Shell’s CEO in response to a lawsuit against the campaign group.

The oil and gas company is suing the charity for $2.1m in damages over a fossil fuel protest in the North Sea in 2023.

It has become known as the “Cousin Greg” lawsuit, referencing a Succession scene in which Nicholas Braun’s character threatens to sue Greenpeace.

This footage shows a campaigner attempting to deliver the minuscule instrument to security guards outside Shell’s London HQ, saying he heard about the lawsuit and thought Wael Sawan “might want to play himself this tiny violin.”