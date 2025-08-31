Greta Thunberg’s rousing speech before sailing to Gaza in aid flotilla

Greta Thunberg gave a rousing speech before boarding a humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza, their second attempt at delivering aid to Palestinians this year.

Before leaving Barcelona the climate campaigner called out world leaders for “betraying and failing Palestinians and all oppressed peoples of the world.”

Thunberg and other activists failed to break Israel's longstanding naval blockade of Gaza in June but were captured and deported.

The flotilla will be joined by more boats setting off from Greece, Italy and Tunisia before sailing to Gaza.