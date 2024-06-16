Moment police apprehend man with ‘pickaxe’ near Euros fan park in Hamburg

Footage shows the moment police in Hamburg apprehended a man 'threatening officers with a pickaxe', just kilometres away from a Euros fan park.

A 'fan walk' was taking place at the time (12:30pm local time), when the incident occurred, and officers shot the suspect.

Local police wrote on social media: “The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

It's thought no other parties were involved.

Poland is set to take on the Netherlands this afternoon in the first Group D match, at Volksparkstadion.