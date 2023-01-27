A Holocaust survivor has warned Britons to be vigilant against antisemitism as the country marks Holocaust Memorial Day by remembering the genocide of six million Jews during the Second World War.

John Dobai, 89, survived the war as a child in Budapest, Hungary but lost five family members - two grandfathers, two aunts and a cousin, who was just 17.

Mr Dobai has lived in Britain since 1948 and, speaking from his home in west London, suggested that antisemitism is as prominent in modern Britain as it has ever been.

