The moment the first workers who were trapped in a mountain tunnel in India were rescued on Tuesday, 28 November, 17 days after the collapse, was captured on video.

A total of 41 workers have been trapped since 12 November, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5km (2.8-mile) tunnel they were building in Uttarakhand state to collapse about 200 meters (650ft) from the entrance.

Rescuers had to resort to digging manually after a drilling machine broke down irreparably last Friday because of the mountainous terrain.

An ambulance was seen leaving the tunnel on Tuesday.

All workers should be released within two hours, Indian network NDTV reported.