Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says protests in Iran ‘bring back memories’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says seeing protesters being arrested across Iran “brings back memories” of her time in custody.

The British-Iranian national was released in March after being sentenced in 2016 for her alleged role in the downfall of the Iranian government through her online opposition.

Speaking with Sky News, she said once in custody you are “disconnected from the rest of the world,” and they “break you emotionally.”

“Every time that I hear the news of somebody being arrested, I think about what I have gone through in the first nights of my arrest.”

