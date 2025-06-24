Karoline Leavitt has responded to Republican criticism following Donald Trump’s strikes in Iran, claiming that the president is taking steps to "successfully implement peace in the Middle East.”

Speaking to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Monday (23 June), the White House press secretary was grilled on discontent from high-ranking GOP figures, including Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Green.

Ms Leavitt said: “One of the things that makes President Trump a great leader is his ability to listen to people with different perspectives but ultimately make a decision based on his own instinct and the intelligence that he saw.”

The president is taking steps to forge a “peaceful, prosperous Middle East”, she added.