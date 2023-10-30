Watch: Mob storms Dagestan airport ‘in search of Israel flight’

Protesters stormed an airport in the southern Russian city of Makhachkala, Dagestan, on Sunday (29 October) pouring onto the runway.

The crowd was reportedly in search of a flight arriving from Israel.

All aircraft bound for Makhachkala were diverted to other airports, authorities said.

Local reports said demonstrators denouncing Israel’s actions in Gaza had gathered at the facility.

Footage showed large groups of protesters entering an air terminal and then storming various rooms inside.

Clips also showed young men among the protesters carrying Palestinian flags.