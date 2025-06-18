Watch as Javier Bardem is interrupted whilst condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza when the show’s host cuts to a commercial break.

Appearing on The View on Monday (16 June), the star said he “suffers on a daily basis” when he sees images of Palestinian children “being murdered" by Israel, which he said is “committing a genocide”.

The ABC chat show begins to cut to commercial, with the music beginning to play over Bardem whilst he says “we must denounce when we have to denounce”