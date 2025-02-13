Jimmy Fallon called Elon Musk out for bringing his son X Æ A-Xii to an Oval Office press conference with Donald Trump.

The billionaire father-of-12 paraded his son as the US president signed an executive order to bolster the Department of Government Efficiency’s powers in government.

On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon poked fun at the spectacle, joking: "Trump was looking at him like, 'Don't you dare touch my dinosaur chicken nuggets!'"

X was seen mimicking Musk’s gestures and picking his nose before wiping it on the Resolute desk, gifted to President Rutherford Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880 and used by nearly every president since.