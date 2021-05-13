President Joe Biden choked on his words when he was asked how his late son Beau would have judged the first 100 days of his presidency. The question about the politician’s eldest son, who died in 2015 from a brain tumour, was the last one asked by interviewer Lawrence O’Donnell from MSNBC. With tears in his eyes and his throat catching, President Biden replied: “He’d say, ‘Dad, look at me, remember: home base. Home base. Be who you are.’

“The one thing that I hope he would say is, ‘Dad, your home base, you’re sticking to it.’”