Watch live as Kamala Harris addresses National Congress of American Indians

Kamala Harris is making virtual remarks to the National Congress of American Indians during Tuesday's annual convention (12 October).

The US vice president is expected to give an update from the White House administration during the final few days of the event, which concludes on Thursday (14 October).

Earlier this week, VP Harris made the headlines after being mocked over a video made for World Space day.

She has faced criticism for being cheesy, “fake”, and using child actors.

