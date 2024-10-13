Kamala Harris calls out Donald Trump over medical record release

Kamala Harris has called for Donald Trump to release his medical records after releasing her own.

The vice president says Trump not releasing his own records is a “further example of lack of transparency”.

Speaking on Saturday (12 October), the Democratic presidential candidate also referenced the former US president’s refusal to take part in another live televised debate.

Harris said: “It is clear to me that he and his team do not want American people to see what he is really doing and whether he is fit to be the president of the United States.”