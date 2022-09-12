King Charles and Queen Consort arrive at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, arrived at Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh, the monarch’s official residence in Scotland.

A procession saw Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin ceremonially moved to St Giles’ Cathedral from the palace for a service at 3pm today (12 September).

Upon arrival at the 14th-century church, the Crown of Scotland was placed on Her Majesty’s coffin.

The Queen will lie in rest for 24 hours after the service, and the public will be invited to pay their respects to the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

