A Lidl worker accused of plotting an attack at a primary school was shot by police at his home where he allegedly assembled a bomb and gun arsenal.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Reed Wischhusen, 32, fantasised over the Columbine and Dunblane massacres.

In footage released by Avon and Somerset Police, he was seen rushing down the stairs of his home in Wick St Lawrence, Somerset, to confront police with a gun.

A shot was initially heard while the defendant was in the bathroom, which later transpired to be him trying to shoot himself.

Wischhusen then rushed down the stairs while pointing his gun at one of the firearms officers, before three shots are heard being fired as officers battled to restrain him.

He was later charged with multiple firearms offences and the trial, at Bristol Crown Court, continues.