The dramatic moment that lightning strikes a power station in Russia to cause a huge fireball has been caught on camera.

After the flames die down, smoke can be seen billowing from the transformer substation.

The incident happened in the city of Shchelkovo (to the east of Moscow) on Monday as torrential weather hit the city.

Elsewhere in the capital, flash downpours caused huge inconvenience. The Yasenevo Metro Station was forced to close as water poured onto the concourse, while floods brought traffic to a standstill on one of the city’s main roads.