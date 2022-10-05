Liz Truss’s Conservative Party conference speech interrupted by Greenpeace protesters

Greenpeace protesters interrupted a speech by Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference today, 5 October.

Footage shows two protesters holding up a yellow sign saying "Who voted for this?" amid boos and jeering from conference attendees before being led away by security staff.

"Later on in my speech I'm going to talk about the anti-growth coalition, but I think they arrived in the hall a bit too early," the prime minister said.

