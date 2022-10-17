UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon suggested the UK economy is “fundamentally on the wrong path” as she called for Scottish independence.

Scotland’s first minister suggested that “not being independent” will mean being “dragged down a path” the nation didn’t vote for.

“There is an understandable human instinct to hunker down in the face of a storm and hope for calmer times,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“But for the UK, this is not just a passing storm. The UK economy is fundamentally on the wrong path and there is no real alternative on offer within the Westminster system.”

