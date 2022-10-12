Ian Blackford urges Liz Truss to ‘swap places’ as she questions him during PMQs

Ian Blackford prompted laughter in the House of Commons by suggesting that Liz Truss should swap places with him during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The SNP leader accused the prime minister of “scapegoating” the governor of the Bank of England after the chancellor’s mini-Budget sent the pound tumbling.

When Ms Truss responded by urging Scotland to build nuclear power stations to help energy security, Mr Blackford offered to stand on the other side of the Commons.

“If she wants to ask us questions we can swap places,” Mr Blackford said.

