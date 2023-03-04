‘Honeytrap killers’ jailed after seducing victim then calling men to murder him

Two honeytrap killers who seduced and drugged a man who posed on Instagram with fake Rolex watches before calling two men to kill him have been jailed.

Saul Murray, 33, died during a robbery-gone-wrong after he met two women at his flat in Luton, who gave him the sedative GHB after engaging in sexual activity with him.

He had been targeted by Surpreet Dhillon, 36, and Temidayo Awe, 21, after he posted pictures of his Rolex watches online.

They have since been convicted of manslaughter.

Ikem Affia, 31, who Awe led to the victim’s flat to carry out the robbery, has been found guilty of murder after Murray died from blood loss caused by a knife wound.

Cleon Brown, 29, has also been convicted of manslaughter for his part in the attack.

