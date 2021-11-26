London Underground staff strike in protest against new Night Tube rota

Five Tube lines will be severely affected on Friday by strike action taken by London Underground (LU) workers. Transport for London said the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines will be severely disrupted for 24 hours from 4.30am.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) said that LU has abolished 200 Tube driver positions and has imposed “unacceptable and intolerable” new rotas on existing drivers to cover Night Tube services.

The Night Tube resumes this weekend after public demand for safer night-time transport following a number of attacks, rapes and murders in London.

