Mahmoud Khalil welcomed back to NYC with cheers after release from ICE detention

Pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia University student, Mahmoud Khalil, was welcomed back to New York City with cheers after release from ICE detention, footage from Saturday (22 June) shows.

Khalil was released from a Louisiana detention center, where he was held for more than three months, on Friday and entered New York again the following day.

Mr Khalil has been released on bail while legal challenges against his arrest and threat of removal from the country continue in both federal and immigration courts.

He has been reunited with his wife and son, who was born while he was detained.