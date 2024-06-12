Five ‘serious errors’ in Conservative manifesto, according to Labour

The Conservative manifesto contains five "serious errors," according to Labour.

Rachel Reeves said her party has analysed its opposition’s costings and found five areas she is concerned about.

The shadow chancellor accused the Tories of including “vague ambitions” in their pledges.

At a rebuttal press conference on Tuesday, 11 June, Ms Reeves criticised policies such as the National Service proposal, efficiency savings, the proposed cut to poor performing university places, and a welfare savings proposal.

Ms Reeves said: "The Labour Party will hold ourselves, that I will hold myself, to higher standards than the Conservative Party holds themselves.”