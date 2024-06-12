Grant Shapps stumbles over the Conservatives' stamp duty policy from their election manifesto during a live interview on Wednesday, 12 June.

The defence secretary told Nick Ferrari that stamp duty would be abolished for first-time buyers on homes valued up to £450,000.

However, the policy's real figure is £425,000.

Later on, Mr Shapps said: “Off the top of my head I remember it as 450. I found it here… you’re right, it’s 425 million…” before Mr Ferrari interrupted to correct him that the number is in its hundreds of thousands rather than millions.