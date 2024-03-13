Martin Lewis urges everyone born in these years to put £1 into bank account now

Martin Lewis has advised those born between 1985 and 2006 to put £1 into a Lifetime ISA to help buy a house.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained how people aged 18 to 39 can take advantage of a government-backed savings scheme to help them buy a house, up to the value of £450,000.

During his ITV show on Tuesday (12 March), Mr Lewis warned you must make your first payment into an ISA before you reach 40.

The government will then add a 25 percent bonus to your savings, up to a maximum of £1,000 per year. The bonus is only payable after the account has been open for one year.