More than 2300lb of meth found in celery shipment

More than 2,300lb of methamphetamine was found concealed under celery at a farmers market in Atlanta, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said.

In what the agency said was one of the largest seizures of its kind, officials discovered the drugs inside a semitrailer.

The DEA had learned about a vehicle travelling over the Mexican border, and agents then zeroed in on the Atlanta State Farmers Market in Forest Park.

A Mexican citizen was arrested, but no information on the charges was immediately available on Tuesday, 13 August.