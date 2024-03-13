Snowcave family-of-five dug to shelter in before dying on Swiss Alps discovered

Police discovered a snow cave a missing family desperately tried to build to shelter in the Swiss Alps before being found dead.

Footage shows the helicopter search for the cross-country skiers - including five members of the same family - who went missing over the weekend near Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn.

A sixth member of the group remained missing as of Wednesday, 13 March.

Valais regional police said the skiers set out in “relatively good” conditions on Saturday but the situation deteriorated quickly.

Their disappearance was reported by a relative of the family after the group didn’t arrive in Arolla, as expected, on Saturday before nightfall.