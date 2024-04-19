Nicola Sturgeon admitted “it’s a difficult time” after her husband Peter Murrell was charged in connection with embezzlement of SNP funds.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday (18 April) that Mr Murrell, the party’s former chief executive for 22 years, had been arrested and charged over the investigation.

Speaking to reporters outside her home today (19 April), Ms Sturgeon said: “It is incredibly difficult, but that is not the main issue here.

“I can’t say any more, I’m not going to say anymore.”