Colombia's most-wanted drug trafficker and the leader of the country's largest criminal gang has been captured.

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, commonly known as Otoniel, was captured after a joint operation by the army, air force and police.

Otoniel is accused of sending shipments of cocaine to the US, as well as of killing police officers, recruiting minors, and sexually abusing children.

"This is the biggest blow against drug trafficking in our country this century," President Iván Duque told the nation in a video message.

"This blow is only comparable to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s."

