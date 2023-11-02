Foreign nationals stuck in Gaza head towards Rafah border crossing

Palestinians holding Spanish passports arrived in a car at the Rafah border crossing on Thursday 2 November, to wait for permission to leave Gaza.

Footage shows a family sitting in the red vehicle, with luggage attached to the roof, slowly driving through the area before being surrounded by members of the press.

No British citizens are expected to leave Gaza today, despite government assurances that it is a “top priority” to retrieve the 200 Britons trapped in the besieged enclave.

Two aid workers were evacuated yesterday after the Rafah crossing opened.