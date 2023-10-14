Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of London on Saturday 14 October to protest Israel's recent operations in Gaza.

Thousands walked through the streets of the English capital the day after the Israeli army carried out military strikes and ground raids inside the Gaza Strip, in response to recent Hamas attacks.

Ismail Patel, chair of Friends of Al-Aqsa, fought back tears as he told The Independent: “We have had contact with several people in Gaza who are simply lost for words.

“Some have sent us their last messages. That is extremely painful.”

The UN confirmed tens of thousands have already fled southern Palestine as Israeli ground troops prepare for the next stage of operations in Gaza.